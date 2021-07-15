Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY22 guidance to $10.35-10.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.350-$10.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $13.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,597. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.95. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $271.27 and a fifty-two week high of $392.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

