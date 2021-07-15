Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.Cintas also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.35-10.75 EPS.

Shares of CTAS traded down $13.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.75. 10,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 12-month low of $271.27 and a 12-month high of $392.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.71.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

