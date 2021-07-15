CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 121.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.34. 10,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,062. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

