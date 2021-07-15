Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.29. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 39,703 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $403.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

