Cito Capital Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $26.51 on Thursday, hitting $3,655.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,372.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.