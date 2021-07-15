Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Increased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,633,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Shares of CTXS opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

