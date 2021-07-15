City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of City worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in City by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,242,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of City by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

