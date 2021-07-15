Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 131.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $1,525,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $283.51 million, a P/E ratio of -141.99 and a beta of 3.81. Civeo has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

