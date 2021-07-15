Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.58

Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and traded as high as $20.52. Civeo shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 35,457 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Civeo alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $285.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Civeo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.