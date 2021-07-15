Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 291.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,091 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 465,656 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of CCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,465. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.