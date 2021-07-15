Clearline Capital LP Buys New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. 154,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,413,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

