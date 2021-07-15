Clearline Capital LP Buys New Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Colfax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 578,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 259,825 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Colfax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after acquiring an additional 697,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,418. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.