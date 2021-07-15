Clearline Capital LP Buys Shares of 377,861 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 377,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.12% of SolarWinds as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of SWI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.23. 665,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,817. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,535.00. Also, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,236 shares of company stock worth $1,332,656 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

