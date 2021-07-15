Clearline Capital LP Cuts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729,425 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PG&E by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 178,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,946,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,014,000 after purchasing an additional 550,085 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PG&E by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PG&E by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

PCG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 24,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.