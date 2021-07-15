Clearline Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 151,158 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 11.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $3,622,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.08. 157,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,494,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.