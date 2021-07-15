Clearline Capital LP Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,254 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,063.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 15,884.8% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,336,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,848,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 221.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 352,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after purchasing an additional 242,681 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.88. 3,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.