Clearline Capital LP Has $9.06 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 125.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 111.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,365. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

