Clearline Capital LP Invests $1.68 Million in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.55. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.