Clearline Capital LP Invests $1.82 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.46.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,418. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $196.21 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

