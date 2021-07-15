Clearline Capital LP Invests $1.84 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.30. 242,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,600,440. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $198.26 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

