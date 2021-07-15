Clearline Capital LP Invests $4.15 Million in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 414,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.64% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 826,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCY. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

