Clearline Capital LP Invests $4.81 Million in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.41% of Kraton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 46.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kraton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 118.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 811,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter worth $4,635,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Kraton stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

