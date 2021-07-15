Clearline Capital LP Invests $4.97 Million in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 469,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 1.73% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FTOC stock remained flat at $$10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,294,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,200. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter.

About FTAC Olympus Acquisition

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

