Clearline Capital LP Makes New $1 Million Investment in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $10,922,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $6,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at $7,000,000.

TETCU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,026. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

