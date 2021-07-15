Clearline Capital LP Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Domtar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.