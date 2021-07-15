Clearline Capital LP Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 505,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.08% of MultiPlan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,977,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan stock remained flat at $$6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Research analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

