Clearline Capital LP Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of APO traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $59.44. 3,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

