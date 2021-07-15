Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in DISH Network by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.