Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,000. The ODP makes up 1.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.32% of The ODP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after acquiring an additional 410,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The ODP by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The ODP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 517,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $15,061,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The ODP alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ODP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,714. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.