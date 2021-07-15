Clearline Capital LP Purchases Shares of 163,474 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.27% of Par Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

PARR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,628. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $899.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.