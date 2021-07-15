Clearline Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.41. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

