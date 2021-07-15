Clearline Capital LP Reduces Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,771 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.83% of Varex Imaging worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

VREX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,674. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

