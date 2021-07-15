Clearline Capital LP Sells 105,693 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105,693 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.85. 7,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,603. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.