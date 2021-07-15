Clearline Capital LP Sells 1,113,299 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,299 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 1.20% of Whole Earth Brands worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.