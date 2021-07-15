Clearline Capital LP Sells 156,953 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,953 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Rackspace Technology worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $228,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

