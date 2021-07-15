Clearline Capital LP Sells 44,385 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,385 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Jack in the Box worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter.

JACK traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JACK. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

