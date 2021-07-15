Clearline Capital LP Sells 475 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,561.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,438. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,399.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

