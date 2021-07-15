Clearline Capital LP Takes $4.78 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 318,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.26% of KAR Auction Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,430. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

