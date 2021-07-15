Clearline Capital LP Takes $9.45 Million Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 935,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,448,000. Artius Acquisition makes up 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned about 1.03% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Artius Acquisition by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,406,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,496 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Artius Acquisition stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 2,222,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.