Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 176,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

