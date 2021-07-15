Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.90. 94,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

