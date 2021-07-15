Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000. Western Digital comprises 1.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $68.05. 27,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

