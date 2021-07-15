Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

