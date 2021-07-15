Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $380.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00114761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00151724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,885.54 or 0.99871132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.01002207 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 881,081 coins and its circulating supply is 872,919 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.