Clever DeFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $660.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $660.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00110388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00150230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,981.62 or 1.00229983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 881,081 coins and its circulating supply is 872,919 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

