Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 1,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 49,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.14% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

