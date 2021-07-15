Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

