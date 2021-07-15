Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Cloudera worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter worth $131,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDR opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

