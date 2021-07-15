CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) Shares Down 4.6%

CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 46,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 12,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11.

About CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII)

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

