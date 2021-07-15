CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Trading 1.1% Higher

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.88. 28,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 127,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71.

About CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.